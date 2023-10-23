Mitchell Santner Exemplifies Black Caps’ Class

“Whatever side they put on the park, the Black Caps are ruthlessly professional. Their batters are disciplined yet brutal, their bowlers feisty yet frighteningly accurate,” Welsh cricketer Ffion Wynne writes for BBC Sport.

“They rarely drop a catch and their standards never slip. They have brushed aside weaker opponents Afghanistan and the Netherlands in the same manner as they did reigning champions England,” Wynne writes.

“And arguably the man that encapsulates all of New Zealand’s attributes is the one that is rarely mentioned in their success.

“Mitchell Santner, 31, is New Zealand’s Mr Consistent, a reliable spinner but not a flashy one, a key performer without taking the headlines.”

Original article by Ffion Wynne, BBC Sport, October 18, 2023.