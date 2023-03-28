NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Rugby  >  Scott Robertson to Succeed Ian Foster
Scott Robertson to Succeed Ian Foster
Scott Robertson to Succeed Ian Foster

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson will succeed Ian Foster as head coach of the All Blacks after this year’s World Cup, the BBC reports.

Robertson has been appointed on a four-year deal which will run to the end of the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

“It’s an honour to be named as the next All Blacks head coach,” Robertson, 48, said. “It’s a job that comes with a huge amount of responsibility, but I’m excited by the opportunity to make a contribution to the legacy of the black jersey.”

Robertson, nicknamed ‘Razor’, played 23 Tests as a back-row forward and has guided the Crusaders to six Super Rugby titles since taking over the South Island team in 2017.

Original article by BBC Sport, March 21, 2023.

