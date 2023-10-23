NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Rugby  >  Tilt at a Record Fourth World Cup Crown
Tilt at a Record Fourth World Cup Crown
View article source

Tilt at a Record Fourth World Cup Crown

“To think New Zealand had entered this tournament with questions about their ability to assert themselves up front; this was a frightening display of forward strength, leaving Argentina’s Rugby World Cup dreams buried beneath the black mass,” The Independent’s Harry Latham-Coyle writes after a “one-sided semi-final” against the Pumas at the Stade de France resulting in a score of 44-6.

“With the Pumas struggling for discipline and the whistle of referee Angus Gardner providing much of the soundtrack amidst an absence of atmosphere, New Zealand could punt for the sidelines at their leisure,” Latham-Coyle writes.

“The intent was set from the All Blacks’ first mauling opportunity, a locomotive that chugged out of the station despite Argentina’s desperate attempts to halt it.

“A tilt at a record fourth men’s World Cup crown awaits.”

New Zealand plays South Africa in the Paris grand final on 28 October.

Original article by Harry Latham-Coyle, The Independent, October 20, 2023.

Tags: 2023 Rugby World Cup  All Blacks  Independent (The)  

Show Comments

More from Sport
Mitchell Santner Exemplifies Black Caps’ Class

Cricket

Mitchell Santner Exemplifies Black Caps’ Class

“Whatever side they put on the park, the Black Caps are ruthlessly professional. Their batters are disciplined yet brutal, their bowlers feisty yet frighteningly accurate,” Welsh cricketer Ffion Wynne writes for…

New Zealand Hold off Ireland in Titanic Battle
Mourning the Passing Of Lumberjack Icon Jason Wynyard
Formula One Trailblazer Liam Lawson Impresses
Flying Under the Radar the Black Caps Cup-Set

Other Stories