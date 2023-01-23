Auckland’s Pastries Rival France’s Best

Your time is up Wellington, Auckland is Aotearoa’s new culinary capital according to The New York Times, including the City of Sails in the top five on its annual interactive travel list, ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ .

“Travel’s rebound has revealed the depth of our drive to explore the world. Why do we travel? For food, culture, adventure, natural beauty? This year’s list has all those elements, and more,” says the newspaper.

“Pastries that rival France’s best, with a side of adventure tourism on the North Island. Auckland is usually considered the entry point for the rest of New Zealand’s natural attractions, but travellers just passing through can miss that it’s also the culinary capital (sorry, Wellington).”

New Zealand-based Times travel writer Brian Ng samples the Little French Pastry’s mille-feuille, “saffron, wasabi and truffles, among other delicacies” at Hugo’s Bistro, and “high-end yakitori” at Omni.

Auckland is listed alongside locations such as London, Morioka, Kilmartin Glen and Accra.

Original article by Brian Ng, The New York Times, January 2023.

Photo by Susan Wright.