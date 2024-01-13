NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  AGT Act Tape Face Talks About His Inspiration
AGT Act Tape Face Talks About His Inspiration

When mime Tape Face made his first appearance on America’s Got Talent in 2016, judge Simon Cowell called him “clever”, Mel B labelled him “genius” and Howie Mandel called him “brilliant” and predicted that Tape Face’s life was going to change forever – and it has. In this interview, the New Zealand-born comic tells entertainment site Parade how.

Tape Face, who was born Sam Wills, and who is now living in Las Vegas, has yet to utter a word on the show. He recently made his third appearance on AGT, for a shot at the Fantasy League title.

Wills, 45, who is originally from Timaru, says: “I now have my own show in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Underground. That’s quite a big thing. We have been entertaining Vegas audiences for seven years now.”

What inspired Wills to become a mime?

“Far too many people speak when they shouldn’t. More people should try shutting up.”

Original article by Paulette Cohn, Parade, January 1, 2024.

