Jon Nabbs Running Across Canada for Hope

Inspired by his family’s struggle with cancer, New Zealand-born adventurer Jon Nabbs is embarking on an unprecedented solo and unsupported run across Canada, Joelle Tomlinson writes for Global News.

The 33-year-old man, who walked the length of New Zealand in 2022, is setting out to cover approximately 8000km, making it the equivalent of around 195 marathons.

What makes this journey even more remarkable is that he’s doing it without a support crew, facing the challenges of Canada’s diverse terrains and harsh winter conditions, Tomlinson writes. Nabbs is driven by the memory of his parents, who both died of the disease, and a deep desire to spread positivity in the face of adversity.

“One of the huge things I’ve learned, something that has hit home with me very much so after the passing of my folks, is that life is precious,” Nabbs says.

Original article by Joelle Tomlinson, Global News, January 10, 2024.