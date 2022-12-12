NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Hong Kong Trail Designed by Will Hayward Opens
Hong Kong Trail Designed by Will Hayward Opens
View article source

Hong Kong Trail Designed by Will Hayward Opens

The 92km Tinworth Trail, dedicated to a former trail race organiser who died two years ago and designed by New Zealander Will Hayward, runs from the North East of Hong Kong to the South West, starting at the mainland border in Sha Tau Kok, and ends in Tai O on Lantau. Mark Agnew reports on the new running route for the South China Morning News.

The route was created in the image of the famous four trails that preceded it – the 100km MacLehose, 78km Wilson, 50km Hong Kong and 70km Lantau Trail.

It offers a unique way to explore Hong Kong.

“I like that it’s really varied and that there are lots of quintessential Hong Kong experiences,” Hayward, 55, said. “After Tai Mo Shan, about 2km on from [Route Twisk] you basically run through the kitchen of a restaurant.”

Hayward is Dean of Social Sciences at Lingnan University.

Original article by Mark Agnew, South China Morning News, November 15, 2022.

Tags: Hong Kong  Running  South China Morning Post  Tinworth Trail  Will Hayward  

Show Comments

More from Sport
Indy Prodigy Marcus Armstrong Joins Ganassi

Motorsports

Indy Prodigy Marcus Armstrong Joins Ganassi

Christchurch-born Marcus Armstrong was a Scott Dixon fan his entire life and when he was eight, the aspiring young racer asked his fellow New Zealander to autograph a helmet visor that…

Black Ferns Star Ruby Tui Wins Again
Lydia Ko Wins Big Prizes in Florida
Self-Transcendence Fuels Susan Marshall on Long Run
New Zealand Win Women’s Rugby World Cup

Other Stories