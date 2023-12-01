Sevens Coach Andrew Douglas Has Big Plans

Hong Kong Sevens head coach New Zealander Andrew Douglas has said that two recent matches against Germany represented the first step towards “re-establishing Hong Kong in international rugby”, South China Morning Post journalist Paul McNamara writes.

Douglas was made head of technical rugby in August, a role that includes guiding the men’s team into a new era for the global game, McNamara writes.

An expanded 24-team World Cup in 2027 has inevitably raised optimism over Hong Kong qualifying for the first time, while World Rugby has moved towards implementing a global calendar by 2026 that could help Tier 2 sides develop.

Douglas, who has formerly coached in his homeland, in addition to posts in Italy, Japan and US, said the opportunity to play more opponents from outside Asia would only benefit his side.

“We have to develop a programme in Hong Kong that gives genuine opportunities to players and has aspirational ideas,” Douglas said. “We want to re-establish ourselves in international rugby.

Original article by Paul McNamara, South China Morning Post, November 14, 2023.