Pagerie Kitting Out Pets in Designer Accessories

Reports show that the number of pet owners in the US and UK increased after Covid-19, and that people, especially millennials without kids, are willing to spend more on pooches, shopping for boutique accessories at brands like New Zealand-owned Pagerie, the South China Morning Post reports.

Pagerie, a luxury pet brand that just launched a collection aimed as much at humans as at dogs, hopes this will be the case. Mandy Madden Kelley, a New Zealander now living in LA, launched Pagerie two years ago, having leveraged her social media fame as a beauty and fashion influencer to get started and find customers in this new sector.

“All these individuals dressed head to toe in Chanel, in Dior or Prada – I remember thinking to myself, ‘Wow they look stunning, absolutely flawless,’” Madden Kelley said. “They would always bring their dogs with them, though and there was a disconnect between what they were wearing and what their pets had.”

Pagerie aims to close the style gap, offering items like a US$150 poop-bag dispenser and a US$525 leash.

Original article by Business Insider, South China Morning Post, October 25, 2022.