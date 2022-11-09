NZEDGE  >  News  >  Innovation  >  Business  >  Pagerie Kitting Out Pets in Designer Accessories
Pagerie Kitting Out Pets in Designer Accessories
Pagerie Kitting Out Pets in Designer Accessories

Reports show that the number of pet owners in the US and UK increased after Covid-19, and that people, especially millennials without kids, are willing to spend more on pooches, shopping for boutique accessories at brands like New Zealand-owned Pagerie, the South China Morning Post reports.

Pagerie, a luxury pet brand that just launched a collection aimed as much at humans as at dogs, hopes this will be the case. Mandy Madden Kelley, a New Zealander now living in LA, launched Pagerie two years ago, having leveraged her social media fame as a beauty and fashion influencer to get started and find customers in this new sector.

“All these individuals dressed head to toe in Chanel, in Dior or Prada – I remember thinking to myself, ‘Wow they look stunning, absolutely flawless,’” Madden Kelley said. “They would always bring their dogs with them, though and there was a disconnect between what they were wearing and what their pets had.”

Pagerie aims to close the style gap, offering items like a US$150 poop-bag dispenser and a US$525 leash.

Original article by Business Insider, South China Morning Post, October 25, 2022.

