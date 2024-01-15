Cinematographer Dave Garbett wins Emmy

The second annual Children’s and Family Emmys took place in Los Angeles recently, and while Disney+ and Netflix tied with nine wins each, there was one New Zealander who stood out, the NZ Herald reports.

Dave Garbett is an Auckland-based cinematographer who worked on the hit Netflix series Sweet Tooth, which was named as a finalist in the Cinematography For A Single-Camera Live Action Programme category, the Herald reports.

Garbett has worked on many popular productions, including the recently released horror film Evil Dead Rise.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand from Los Angeles, Garbett said Sweet Tooth was “a really great story with universal appeal”.

“It was a pleasure being able to be a part of telling it. New Zealand has a huge wealth of film making talent, having it recognised in this way is just brilliant.”

The post-apocalyptic fairytale show filmed its first season in Aotearoa during 2020’s Level 3 and Level 2 lockdowns and featured many iconic locations locals will know well, such as Auckland’s Hunua Falls, Kingseat Hospital and Adrenaline Forest.

Original article by NZ Herald, December 18, 2023.

Photo by Louise Garbett.