John Barker to Lead International Wine Organisation

New Zealander John Barker has become the first person in the Southern Hemisphere to be elected as head of influential international wine organisation, Radio New Zealand reports.

Barker was named as the next director general of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) at a meeting in Spain, and will take up the position on 1 January 2024.

Agriculture and Trade Minister Damien O’Connor said it was a very good day for New Zealand’s wine industry.

“New Zealand’s membership in the OIV gives us the opportunity to identify and influence strategic global debates in areas affecting one of our most successful and fastest growing export industries,” O’Connor said.

Wine is New Zealand’s fifth largest goods export item – currently worth more than $2bn to the economy.

Original article by Radio New Zealand, June 10, 2023.