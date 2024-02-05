NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Thomasin McKenzie Speaks About Eileen Role
Thomasin McKenzie Speaks About Eileen Role

William Oldroyd’s psychological thriller Eileen, based on the 2015 novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, is a challenging movie. But that’s exactly what drew in Thomasin McKenzie and  Anne Hathaway. McKenzie, who plays a withdrawn young woman working in a boys prison in 1960s Massachusetts, recalls being completely unsure of herself the first few days of filming, which reflects how the Wellington-born actress approaches her entire career, Emily Zemler writes for a story published by the Los Angeles Times.

“I don’t ever want to feel settled,” McKenzie, 23, tells the Times, speaking over Zoom alongside Hathaway. “Maybe this is my ego talking, but I want to feel like I’m continuing to prove myself and challenge myself and put myself out there. It’s wanting to explore all the different parts of myself and all the different kinds of people out there.”

“I loved that there is still life to her. She isn’t a victim. It’s such a great character film. There are so many layers to each and every character.”

Original article by Emily Zemler, Los Angeles Times, January 9, 2024.

