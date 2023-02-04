NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Thomasin McKenzie Burns Up the Screen in Eileen
Thomasin McKenzie Burns Up the Screen in Eileen
Thomasin McKenzie Burns Up the Screen in Eileen

“What a strange and spellbinding psychological thriller [William Oldroyd] has woven out of Ottessa Moshfegh’s novel, Eileen,” Hollywood Reporter reviewer David Rooney writes. “Rippling with sly humour and a bold command of the tropes of classic Hitchcockian suspense, this is a twisty and beguiling original, led by contrasting but expertly synced performances from [New Zealander] Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway.”

“Like Oldroyd’s previous film, [Lady Macbeth], which thrust Florence Pugh into the spotlight, this one stands to kick McKenzie’s career up a notch,” Rooney writes. “Her work here takes the promise she showed in movies like Leave No Trace and Last Night in Soho and runs with it in bracing new directions.”

Wellington-born McKenzie, 22, next portrays American gymnast Kerri Strug in Olivia Wilde’s Perfect.

Original article by David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter, January 23, 2023.

