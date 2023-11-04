M3GAN’s Universal Dance Thrills at Halloween

Universal and Blumhouse’s M3GAN, directed by New Zealander Gerard Johnstone, quickly became a cult classic as the killer AI doll twirled and kicked her way into our hearts after the film’s run earlier this year. Now, appearances are resurging just in time for Halloween. At Universal Studios in Orlando, she roams the grounds, popping up for surprise performances of her murderous dance, Steven Vargas reports for the Los Angeles Times.

People have flooded the comments of TikTok videos of her surprise appearance saying, “Sitting there for 1 hour paid off!!” and “They ate down.” The hashtag “M3gandance” has more than 637 million views.

You’ll encounter the M3GAN dance crew after making your way through the exhibition of animatronic animals and various movie props from Blumhouse films like Black Phone and the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s, Vargas writes.

Original article by Steven Vargas, Los Angeles Times, October 20, 2023.

Photo by Robert Gauthier.