NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  M3GAN’s Universal Dance Thrills at Halloween
M3GAN’s Universal Dance Thrills at Halloween
View article source

M3GAN’s Universal Dance Thrills at Halloween

Universal and Blumhouse’s M3GAN, directed by New Zealander Gerard Johnstone, quickly became a cult classic as the killer AI doll twirled and kicked her way into our hearts after the film’s run earlier this year. Now, appearances are resurging just in time for Halloween. At Universal Studios in Orlando, she roams the grounds, popping up for surprise performances of her murderous dance, Steven Vargas reports for the Los Angeles Times.

People have flooded the comments of TikTok videos of her surprise appearance saying, “Sitting there for 1 hour paid off!!” and “They ate down.” The hashtag “M3gandance” has more than 637 million views.

You’ll encounter the M3GAN dance crew after making your way through the exhibition of animatronic animals and various movie props from Blumhouse films like Black Phone and the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s, Vargas writes.

Original article by Steven Vargas, Los Angeles Times, October 20, 2023.

Photo by Robert Gauthier.

Tags: Gerard Johnstone  Halloween  Los Angeles Times  M3GAN  

Show Comments

More from Arts
LA-Based Artist Emma McIntyre Paints Magic

Visual Arts

LA-Based Artist Emma McIntyre Paints Magic

“With vivid hues and dynamic mark-making, conjures up pieces that might change before our very eyes,” Berlin-based writer Olivia Parkes reports for the Art Basel website. “…

Producer 33 Below Shares New Club Cut
Ron Te Kawa Embroiders and Connects
Artist Angela Tiatia Keeps ACMI Visitors Guessing
Georgia Nott Reborn as Georgia Gets By

Other Stories