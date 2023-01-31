M3GAN’s Set Design Gets the AD Go Over

“[New Zealand-born] director Gerard Johnstone’s M3GAN has surpassed box office expectations, reenergised our love for Allison Williams, and, for us design lovers, got us reconsidering kindercore,” Rachel Davies writes in an article published in Architectural Digest.

“Call it a Memphis design resurgence, call it an extension of Avant Basic, but whatever you call it, the bright-colour-imbued and pattern-happy trend has held on tight for the past few years. Even still, it was quite surprising to see the inventive way the style was deployed in the film.

“‘My image for the children’s testing room came from that memory of when you’re a kid, and you catch a bug, and you put it on a jam jar. It’s captive and you’re looking at it with a magnifying glass. I wanted the testing room to be really harshly lit and very simple,’ says the film’s production designer Kim Sinclair.”

Original article by Rachel Davies, Architectural Digest, January 19, 2023.