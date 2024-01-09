NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  Obituaries  >  Margaret Rich Was a Gifted Psychiatrist
Margaret Rich Was a Gifted Psychiatrist
View article source

Margaret Rich Was a Gifted Psychiatrist

“My friend Margaret Rich, who has died aged 89, came to the UK in 1959 from New Zealand to be a psychiatrist, and worked for most of her career at two London hospitals, St Bartholomew’s in Smithfield and the German hospital in Hackney,” Gill Wyatt writes in an obituary published in The Guardian.

“She was a gifted general psychiatrist who was interested in a psychotherapeutic approach to mental health and was dedicated to community psychiatry. Aside from her work in hospitals, for many years she volunteered with the Samaritans, as well as various charities supporting homeless people.”

Original article by Gill Wyatt, The Guardian, January 1, 2024.

Tags: Guardian (The)  Margaret Rich  psychiatry  

Show Comments

More from Society
Discovering New Zealand’s Newest Dark Sky Reserve

Nature

Discovering New Zealand’s Newest Dark Sky Reserve

The stars have long held a special resonance within Māori culture. Now, the plight of a small seabird has triggered Kaikōura to seek dark sky status – and the results are…

My Back Garden Does Look Like it Belongs to Bilbo
Māori Wardens Want People to Feel at Ease
Journalist John McBeth a Legend in Asia
Jacinda Ardern Speaks on Middle East at Harvard

Other Stories