Margaret Rich Was a Gifted Psychiatrist

“My friend Margaret Rich, who has died aged 89, came to the UK in 1959 from New Zealand to be a psychiatrist, and worked for most of her career at two London hospitals, St Bartholomew’s in Smithfield and the German hospital in Hackney,” Gill Wyatt writes in an obituary published in The Guardian.

“She was a gifted general psychiatrist who was interested in a psychotherapeutic approach to mental health and was dedicated to community psychiatry. Aside from her work in hospitals, for many years she volunteered with the Samaritans, as well as various charities supporting homeless people.”

Original article by Gill Wyatt, The Guardian, January 1, 2024.