22 November 2017

EDGE #291: Kiwis in Spotlights: Lorde Wins Six Tuis, NZ’s War on Rats Could Change the World + Winemaker Sam Connew’s Blazing Trail ++ more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 22 November 2017 | #291 | New York
Music | Daily Mail
17 November 2017
Lorde Takes Home Six Tuis at NZ Music Awards
New Zealand singer Lorde has “scooped the pool” at the New Zealand Music awards on Thursday. She won six ‘Tuis’ at the awards: Album of the Year, Single of the Year for Green Light, Best Solo Artist, Best Pop Artist, a People’s Choice award and an International Achievement Award…

Story
Film & TV | Vogue
20 November 2017
New Zealand’s Alternative to Sexiest Man Alive
““You don’t have to be a Hemsworth brother or a famously stylish soccer icon to [be] the [sexiest man alive] – at least on our list.” In lieu of People’s 2017 choice of country superstar Blake Shelton, Vogue magazine…
Story
Rugby | Scotsman (The)
20 November 2017
Scots Impress But NZ Class Tells
“A moment of New Zealand magic denied Scotland a famous victory in a pulsating contest” at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium with the All Blacks narrowly winning 22-17, The Scotsman reports.“With the game firmly in the balance, Sonny Bill
Story
Motorsports | BBC
20 November 2017
Toro Rosso Retain Brendon Hartley for 2018 F1 Season
“Toro Rosso have confirmed they will retain Brendon Hartley for the 2018 Formula 1 season,” as reported in an article on BBC.“It’s very satisfying to have converted an opportunity that came…
Story
Nature | Atlantic (The)
21 November 2017
New Zealand’s War on Rats Could Change the World
Before they were brought to New Zealand in the 13th century, the only land mammals in the country were bats and local birds could roam free. Today much of New Zealand, “has been so denuded of birds…
Story
Film & TV | Slate
22 November 2017
Maori Moana Soundtrack Released by Disney
After the animated musical-adventure Moana was translated into Maori and screened for free in 30 theatres across New Zealand in September, Disney has since released the Maori version of the soundtrack…
Story
Politics & Economics | Forbes
22 November 2017
Tax Reform New Zealand Style
“With tax-law revision now before the US Congress, matters of revenue, efficiency and fairness again occupy American minds. But as one of that country’s most celebrated political writers, T.R. Reid, notes in this passage from his 2017 …
Story
Film & TV | Esquire
19 November 2017
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Dresses Up and Down
“KJ Apa is the comic book hero next door. (But you already knew that.) As Archie in the surprise-hit series Riverdale, the New Zealand-born actor manages to strike a balance between the wholesome source material…
Story
Film & TV | Hollywood Reporter
18 November 2017
Grey’s Anatomy Star Martin Henderson Exits Series
Another doctor has left the building on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. New Zealander Martin Henderson was written out of the drama, following a two-season-plus run as a series regular…
Story
Film & TV | Atlantic (The)
16 November 2017
Is Making a Marvel Movie Good for Directors?
Filmmakers like New Zealander Taika Waititi can keep never-ending movie sequels from feeling stale, while also attracting critical approval. But are the bonuses that come with…
Story
Music | Paste Magazine
20 November 2017
Marlon Williams Makes Way for Love
New Zealand singer-songwriter Marlon Williams, 26, has followed up his self-titled debut announcing a headlining tour supporting new album Make Way For Love. Make Way For Love, according to Paste Magazine, is an album that…
Story
Opera | CBD News
17 November 2017
Eddie Muliaumaseali’i Finds His Voice in Melbourne
Melbourne’s CBD is home to seasoned opera singer Auckland-born, Samoan Eddie Muliaumaseali’i, whose new musical comedy Jack of Two Trades received critical acclaim last month. Muliaumaseali’i has…
Story
Nature | Metro News Canada
15 November 2017
Trump Forest Countering Ignorant Climate Policy
Founded in New Zealand in March 2017 by British climate scientist Dr Dan Price, American PhD candidate Jeff Willis and French-New Zealander Adrien Taylor (pictured right), the Trump Forest movement…
Story
Wine | Newcastle Herald
19 November 2017
Winemaker Sam Connew’s Blazing Trail
“Can-do Connew, that’s my nickname for one of Australia’s most accomplished winemakers, [New Zealand-born Sam Connew], a trail-blazing show judge, a great role model for women in wine and creator…
Story
Taste | Guardian (The)
17 November 2017
Margot Henderson’s Art for Eats’ Sake
Resolving to treat art lovers to their particular take on simple British fare, east London’s Rochelle Canteen, co-owned by New Zealander Margot Henderson, has just opened its second outlet at the Institute of…
Story
Film & TV | Daily Express
18 November 2017
MasterChef Monica Galetti Returns to TV Screens
If you thought the heat in the kitchen was intense on MasterChef, it’s arguably hotter in its spin-off, MasterChef: The Professionals. The UK’s…
Story
Video | Youtube
20 November 2017
Wild New Zealand – Mountain Stone Weta
Watch this video to find out more about New Zealand’s Mountain Stone Weta – an insect with an extraordinary survival technique. The footage published by BBC Earth is taken from Wild New Zealand…
Story
Education | Valley Courier
16 November 2017
New Zealander Kay Evans Enhances US Holistic Course
New Zealand native Kay Evans is director of the Holistic Health and Massage Therapy programme on the Trinidad Campus in Colorado. Evans, who thinks stress and unresolved pain are…
Story
Z-Files | Border Mail (The)
16 November 2017
Lois Salvisberg Honours Time in Migrant Centre
A New Zealander who had become a Swiss citizen, Lois Salvisberg perhaps wasn’t a typical new arrival to Australia’s Bonegilla Migrant Reception and Training Centre in 1969. “I didn’t…
See all stories and an 12,500 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2017 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
