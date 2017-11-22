EDGE #291: Kiwis in Spotlights: Lorde Wins Six Tuis, NZ’s War on Rats Could Change the World + Winemaker Sam Connew’s Blazing Trail ++ more

|
|
|
|Rugby | Scotsman (The)
20 November 2017
|Scots Impress But NZ Class Tells
|“A moment of New Zealand magic denied Scotland a famous victory in a pulsating contest” at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium with the All Blacks narrowly winning 22-17, The Scotsman reports.“With the game firmly in the balance, Sonny Bill
…
|
|
|
|
|
|Film & TV | Slate
22 November 2017
|Maori Moana Soundtrack Released by Disney
|After the animated musical-adventure Moana was translated into Maori and screened for free in 30 theatres across New Zealand in September, Disney has since released the Maori version of the soundtrack…
|
|
|
|Politics & Economics | Forbes
22 November 2017
|Tax Reform New Zealand Style
|“With tax-law revision now before the US Congress, matters of revenue, efficiency and fairness again occupy American minds. But as one of that country’s most celebrated political writers, T.R. Reid, notes in this passage from his 2017 …
|
|
|
|Film & TV | Esquire
19 November 2017
|Riverdale’s KJ Apa Dresses Up and Down
|“KJ Apa is the comic book hero next door. (But you already knew that.) As Archie in the surprise-hit series Riverdale, the New Zealand-born actor manages to strike a balance between the wholesome source material…
|
|
|
|
|
|Music | Paste Magazine
20 November 2017
|Marlon Williams Makes Way for Love
|New Zealand singer-songwriter Marlon Williams, 26, has followed up his self-titled debut announcing a headlining tour supporting new album Make Way For Love. Make Way For Love, according to Paste Magazine, is an album that…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taste | Guardian (The)
17 November 2017
|Margot Henderson’s Art for Eats’ Sake
|Resolving to treat art lovers to their particular take on simple British fare, east London’s Rochelle Canteen, co-owned by New Zealander Margot Henderson, has just opened its second outlet at the Institute of…
|
|
|
|
|Video | Youtube
20 November 2017
|Wild New Zealand – Mountain Stone Weta
|Watch this video to find out more about New Zealand’s Mountain Stone Weta – an insect with an extraordinary survival technique. The footage published by BBC Earth is taken from Wild New Zealand…
|
|
|