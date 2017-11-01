EDGE #288: Kiwis in Spotlights: Jacinda Ardern Set to Govern, Apple Buys PowerbyProxi, Taika Waititi’s Thor + Alluring North Island Spots ++ more

|
|
|
|Fashion | Fast Company
31 October 2017
|Allbirds Launches Smallbirds for Kids
|Allbirds, Silicon Valley’s favourite wool shoe brand, co-founded by New Zealander Tim Brown, just got a whole lot cuter with a new limited-edition line of toddler and kids shoes called – wait for it – Smallbirds…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Music | Guardian (The)
28 October 2017
|Time Travel with Aldous Harding
|New Zealander Aldous Harding, who is currently promoting her album Party in Europe, has released a new single from the LP. Elation is The Guardian’s ‘Track of the Week’. Hannah Davies writes for the newspaper…
|
|
|
|Music | Clash
26 October 2017
|Musician Jordan Rakei in Perpetual Transition
|New Zealand-born musician Jordan Rakei’s new album Wallflower is out now, and it’s an intoxicating return that doubles as Rakei’s first true statement as a Londoner, Clash magazine reports. “I only moved here two and a…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|