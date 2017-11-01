NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #288: Kiwis in Spotlights: Jacinda Ardern Set to Govern, Apple Buys PowerbyProxi, Taika Waititi’s Thor + Alluring North Island Spots ++ more

1 November 2017

EDGE #288: Kiwis in Spotlights: Jacinda Ardern Set to Govern, Apple Buys PowerbyProxi, Taika Waititi’s Thor + Alluring North Island Spots ++ more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 01 November 2017 | #288 | New York
Politics and Economics | New York Times (The)
30 October 2017
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern Gets Set to Govern
Describing herself as “relentlessly optimistic,” New Zealand’s newly sworn in prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, 37, will face a National opposition of 56 members clamouring at the gates – smarting from losing an election they believed they had won – and must hold together a three-party…

Story
Nature | Guardian (The)
31 October 2017
Kea Soars to Bird of the Year Victory
The kea, the world’s only alpine parrot, has been crowned New Zealand Bird of the Year, beating the kereru and the kakapo with thousands more votes cast for the species than there are surviving individuals…
Story
Fashion | Fast Company
31 October 2017
Allbirds Launches Smallbirds for Kids
Allbirds, Silicon Valley’s favourite wool shoe brand, co-founded by New Zealander Tim Brown, just got a whole lot cuter with a new limited-edition line of toddler and kids shoes called – wait for it – Smallbirds…
Story
Business | Reuters
30 October 2017
Apple buys Wireless Charging Company PowerbyProxi
Apple, which recently said it was including wireless charging in its latest iPhone X and iPhone 8 smartphones, has acquired Auckland-based firm PowerbyProxi that designs wireless…
Story
Film & TV | Variety
31 October 2017
Actor Beulah Koale Shines as Heartfelt Warrior
“Miles Teller hits the true note, and so does the rest of a superb cast [including New Zealand-born Beulah Koale], in a drama of Iraq War veterans that sidesteps all the coming-home clichés…
Story
Film & TV | New York Times (The)
27 October 2017
Taika Waititi Puts His Stamp on the Thor Franchise
In many ways, Taika Waititi neatly fits the mould of a lively director plucked from indiedom and placed at the centre of a franchise. He’s stylish, funny and…
Story
Film & TV | Daily Mail
27 October 2017
Step Back in Time With Rebecca Gibney
Crossing the Tasman Sea when she was just 19-years-old, Levin-born actress Rebecca Gibney, who currently stars in television drama series Wanted, has become one of Australia’s most popular actresses…
Story
Visual Arts | New York Times (The)
27 October 2017
All of Paris on Board with FIAC Says Jennifer Flay
Jennifer Flay, the New Zealand-born director of FIAC who began her job in 2003, recalled a headline in a French magazine at the time that summed up the fair’s ups and downs…
Story
Writers | Harvard Magazine
25 October 2017
Why Bob Dylan Matters to Author Richard Thomas
“It took six months for New Zealander Richard Thomas to draft the manuscript for his newest book, Why Bob Dylan Matters, a study, among other things, of the songwriter’s deep and abiding connection to the poets of…
Story
Watersports | Guardian (The)
26 October 2017
Kim Chambers Swims with Sharks in New Doco
New Zealand-born Kim Chambers started swimming after a life-changing accident. Just a few years later, she became the first woman to take on a notorious stretch of shark-inhabited waters – a solo swim from…
Story
Music | Guardian (The)
28 October 2017
Time Travel with Aldous Harding
New Zealander Aldous Harding, who is currently promoting her album Party in Europe, has released a new single from the LP. Elation is The Guardian’s ‘Track of the Week’. Hannah Davies writes for the newspaper…
Story
Music | Clash
26 October 2017
Musician Jordan Rakei in Perpetual Transition
New Zealand-born musician Jordan Rakei’s new album Wallflower is out now, and it’s an intoxicating return that doubles as Rakei’s first true statement as a Londoner, Clash magazine reports. “I only moved here two and a…
Story
Fashion | Vogue
29 October 2017
Emilia Wickstead Throws Jazz Age-Inspired Dinner
According to Vogue magazine, New Zealand-born fashion designer Emilia Wickstead loves New York. This was clear on a recent Tuesday night when she and Alison Loehnis…
Story
Agriculture | Borneo Post
25 October 2017
Phillipa and Brangka Munan’s Borneo Efforts Pay Off
New Zealander Phillipa Munan and her husband Brangka, who earned his Bachelor of Agriculture and Science from Lincoln University, operate The Milk Shop, an organic dairy goat farm in Kuching, Borneo…
Story
Nature | Lonely Planet
26 October 2017
Teen Plans to Open Elephant Sanctuary in Thailand
Jack Lanting, from Hamilton, was eight years old when he fell in love with Lily, a rescue elephant he met at the Elephant Nature Park in Northern Thailand while on a trip with his mother, James Gabriel Martin…
Story
Nature | Huffington Post
01 November 2017
Compassionate Conservation a Better Alternative
“It’s a well-known fact that New Zealand is at war with much of its wildlife. Of course, not all New Zealanders agree with this onslaught, the goal of which is to remove all non-native species by 2050…
Story
Fashion | Elle
29 October 2017
Well-Travelled Blogger Jessie Bush Gives Insta Tips
“Jet-setting between the world’s fashion capitals to attend runway shows and photograph the best street style looks is all in a day’s work for New Zealand blogger and tastemaker Jessie Bush, founder of We The People Style…
Story
New Zealand | Business Times (The)
30 October 2017
Alluring Scenic Spots All Over the Place
“New Zealand’s North Island stands up to its southern sister with its own unique attractions,” Tay Suan Chiang writes for Singapore’s The Business Times. “For adventure-seekers, the South Island lures with many adrenaline-pumping…
Story
Community/General | National Geographic
28 October 2017
Coffin Club Throws Glitter on Idea of Dying
The members of New Zealand’s quirky Coffin Clubs, which consist of senior citizens who seek comfort, community, and coffin-making – is gaining popularity among New Zealanders, as well as internationally. Coffin Club groups are…
See all stories and an 12,500 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2017 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
