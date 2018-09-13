NZEDGE  >  News  >  Innovation  >  Business  >  New Exec Role for Arts Leader Shelagh Magadza
New Exec Role for Arts Leader Shelagh Magadza
New Exec Role for Arts Leader Shelagh Magadza

New Zealand-born Shelagh Magadza has been appointed the new executive director of the Chamber of Arts and Culture Western Australia and will take up the role from 23 October.

Magadza, who was raised in Zimbabwe, is well known for her significant contribution as artistic director of the Perth International Arts Festival between 2006 and 2011. More recently, she has spearheaded New Zealand International Arts Festival as artistic director.

Magadza has additionally held roles in arts governance, administration, advisory and logistics and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and a Masters in International Relations.

“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to take up this position with The Chamber. The ten years spent in Perth has given me a lifelong passion and respect for the unique and diverse voices across Western Australia. I look forward to contributing to a strong and vibrant arts and culture sector,” Magadza said.

Current executive director Henry Boston said, “Shelagh Magadza’s appointment is terrific for the Chamber. Her understanding of advocacy, her leadership experience and her articulacy makes her an ideal choice to give a clear and powerful voice to the arts and culture sector in this state.”

Original article by ArtsHub, September 8, 2018.

 

