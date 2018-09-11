Jacinda Ardern On Universally Accessible Arts

New Zealand’s Prime Minister and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern says art should be for the many, not the few. The opinion piece features in Australia’s ArtsHub, and was originally published at The Big Idea.

“Cultural engagement has multiple benefits. As Minister my priority is to make sure the three words in that title – Arts, Culture, Heritage become ingrained in people’s brains and experiences and that their value to New Zealand society is far more widely recognised,” Ardern says.

“The challenge, of course, is that the benefits of art, and of culture, are not always readily available to every New Zealander.

“They should be. Every one of us – be it an opera-loving elder in provincial Southland or a budding filmmaker in Mangere – deserves access to the diverse and varied talent that makes up our creative sector.

“I believe the arts and creativity are integral and inseparable parts of what it is to be human.”

