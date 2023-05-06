Jacinda Ardern Heads Back to Harvard

Jacinda Ardern, who earned international acclaim for her leadership as New Zealand’s prime minister, has been appointed to dual fellowships at Harvard Kennedy School – as 2023 Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow and as a Hauser Leader in the School’s Center for Public Leadership.

“Ardern showed the world strong and empathetic political leadership,” Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said. “She earned respect far beyond the shores of her country, and she will bring important insights for our students and will generate vital conversations about the public policy choices facing leaders at all levels.”

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining Harvard University as a fellow – not only will it give me the opportunity to share my experience with others, it will give me a chance to learn,” Ardern said. “As leaders, there’s often very little time for reflection, but reflection is critical if we are to properly support the next generation of leaders.”

Ardern delivered the 2022 Commencement Address at Harvard University.

Original article by James Smith, Harvard Kennedy School, April 25, 2023.