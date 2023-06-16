Jacinda Ardern Impresses at Architects’ Conference

Architect John Lape admitted he knew little about former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, 42, as he ascended the escalators at San Francisco’s Moscone Center to hear her address the American Institute of Architects’ annual conference on 10 June. One hour later, he was a believer, Nora Mishanec writes for the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Her honesty, her passion … what an impressive person,” Lape said, choking up as he recalled the candid comments of a government leader who grew to be a global political rock star and a subject of public ire, while steering her country through one crisis after another. During the wide-ranging sit-down at Moscone, she covered everything from her government’s response to a terrorist attack to socially just architectural design, Mishanec writes.

Such is the power of Ardern’s candour and charisma to draw in listeners that she managed to hold thousands of architects rapt in a dark, cavernous conference room – at 8:30 on a Saturday morning, no less – as she recapped her five years in office, which ended when she abruptly stepped down in January.

Original article by Nora Mishanec, San Francisco Chronicle. June 10, 2023.

Photo by American Institute of Architects.