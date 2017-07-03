NZEDGE  >  News  >  Innovation  >  Business  >  Robert Sinclair New CEO of London City Airport
Robert Sinclair New CEO of London City Airport
View article source

Robert Sinclair New CEO of London City Airport

New Zealander Robert Sinclair is to be appointed as CEO of London City Airport and will take up his new role at the Docklands transport hub on 30 October.

He has been CEO of Bristol Airport since 2008, overseeing record growth in passenger numbers and profitability and a £160 million development programme.

Sinclair said, “I’m excited to be joining London City Airport. It’s an airport that plays a vital role in connecting Britain, and in particular its business community, globally and through the City Airport Development Programme it will be able to serve 6.5 million passengers per year, and 111,000 flight movements by 2025 – adding much needed aviation capacity at a time when Britain needs it most.”

Sinclair is a qualified chartered accountant and solicitor who had a 10-year career in investment banking with UBS before becoming CFO of Auckland International Airport.

Original article by Laura Enfield, The Wharf, June 28, 2017.

Tags: Auckland  Bristol Airport  London City Airport  Robert Sinclair  Wharf (The)  

Show Comments

More from Innovation
Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck Taking on SpaceX

Business

Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck Taking on SpaceX

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck was more productive than most teenagers. He spent much of his youth tinkering in the family’s garage workshop in small-town New Zealand, amid welding and milling…

Richie McCaw Enjoying Life Away from the Fast Lane
Portland Researcher Jonathan Bird on Ocean Energy
Peter Beck’s Space a Domain for All
Crawford Falconer to Head Post-Brexit Deals

Other Stories