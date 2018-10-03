Take A Taste Of NZ With You When You Leave From Auckland International Airport

New Zealand chocolate maker, Whittaker’s, has opened their first ever store. Located at Auckland International Airport, just beyond the Customs area, it’s the perfect convenience for any traveler in need of an authentic Kiwi gift to take overseas.

Voted New Zealand’s Most Trusted Brand for the past seven consecutive years, Whittaker’s is known for its commitment to quality and innovation, as well as its engagement with Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers through social media.

A visit by travelers to the airport store will give Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers a chance to be fully immersed in the Whittaker’s experience, with interiors dressed in their signature gold and the entire Whittaker’s range on offer, from the iconic Peanut Slab to the latest flavours.

The Whittaker’s store is operated by Lagardère Travel Retail, which also operates a number of stores for other high-profile New Zealand brands.

For all Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers who are not travelling from Auckland International Airport, Whittaker’s products are available in the usual retail outlets across New Zealand as well as in a number of export markets.

Established in New Zealand over 120 years ago, Whittaker’s remains a family-owned company, which ensures quality by making all its chocolate from its one factory in Wellington.

