NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Swimmer Makes Olympian Grandmother Proud
Swimmer Makes Olympian Grandmother Proud
View article source

Swimmer Makes Olympian Grandmother Proud

Seventy years after her grandmother swam in the London 1948 Olympic Games, Auckland swimmer Gina Galloway, 17, took up the torch to represent her country at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics, and in the same discipline.

“I think she’s pretty proud,” Galloway said of her grandmother Ngaire Lane, who turns 93 at the end of October.

Lane was the only woman on New Zealand’s seven-member Olympic team in 1948. After a six-week boat trip to London, she competed in the women’s 100m backstroke, finishing 11th overall. And now Lane is New Zealand’s oldest living Olympian.

Backstroke is also Galloway’s speciality. She swam in five events in Buenos Aires, namely 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, 100m butterfly and mixed 4x100m freestyle relay.

“I remember listening to all her stories from all her travels, the friends she’s made, the experiences she’s gained from swimming,” Galloway said of her grandmother. “It came naturally, my love of swimming, and the shared bond we have over swimming and the love of the sport. It’s really motivated me to continue to swim to this day.”

Original article by Xinhua, October 13, 2018.

Tags: Auckland  Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics  Gina Galloway  London 1948 Olympic Games  Swimming  Xinhua  

Show Comments

More from Sport
Liam Mallone Running Down a New Track

Sport General

Liam Mallone Running Down a New Track

Double-amputee and Paralympic gold medalist, Nelson-born Liam Mallone, 25, talks to Britain’s GQ magazine about anxiety, depression and how a life-changing car accident helped him get to Rio. When Malone’s mother died…

Champions Chris Waller and Winx Stars of New Book
Pits and Puts with Surfer Kehu Butler
Why Dan Carter Is Still the Main Man in World Rugby
England Crazy Not to Hire Warren Gatland

Other Stories