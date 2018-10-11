Dylan McCullough Takes Triathlon Gold at Youth Olympic Games

“Dylan McCullough of New Zealand stormed to victory in the men’s triathlon at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018 on Monday 8 October,” as reported on Olympic.org.

“The Kiwi athlete clocked a time of 53 minutes 27 seconds to win by 12 seconds from Portugal’s Alexandre Montez, with Alesso Crociani of Italy a further six seconds back in third.”

“It’s a huge shock,” said McCullough, who could barely stop laughing in disbelief at his achievement. “When I set off I didn’t think I was going to come first. I thought I’d do OK but not win the thing.”

“I’ve worked hard and trained a lot, and finishing school meant that I could focus and finish my training off properly”.

“I didn’t look back the whole run and it was a very special feeling crossing the finish line in first place. I tried to keep calm, but obviously it’s such a big race and I was quite nervous coming into it but I just knew I had to stick to the plan. I stuck to that and executed everything perfectly and then I won.”

Article Source: Olympic.org, October 8, 2018

Image Source: Twitter – NZ Olympic Team