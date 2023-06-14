Rosemary Coldstream Wins Big at Chelsea

A nostalgic container garden designed to be a love letter to New Zealand has proved to be a hit at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show in London, Stuff reports.

“Feels like Home”, created by New Zealand-born and raised designer Rosemary Coldstream, not only earned a gold medal, it also won Best Balcony and Container Garden, and a coveted People’s Choice Award.

“It has long been an ambition to have a New Zealand-themed garden at Chelsea Flower Show,” says Coldstream.

“My own UK garden is full of New Zealand plants, so I wanted to share the fun you can have with creating a home-away-from-home garden.”

Coldstream founded her UK garden design company in 2006, and is based in St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Original article by Stuff, May 30, 2023.

Photo by RHS.