Parris Goebel Choreographs Rihanna’s Lingerie Show

The choreography for Rihanna’s New York Fashion Week 17-minute savage beast lingerie runway show, which was live-streamed on YouTube, was orchestrated by New Zealander superstar Parris Goebel.

Rihanna unleashed the wild beast in a lush tropical land that turned to arid desert with women of all shapes, sizes and colours writhing, cackling, frolicking and stalking like animals in lace, fishnet and satin that shined in jewel tones for her second season of Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna’s exotic world of bralettes, undies and pyjamas was shown off in 50 looks amid a pond, hydroponics, moveable botanical biodomes and a plant growing station constructed deep inside a cavernous building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard as New York Fashion Week came to a close.

“My mission is to just have women all over the world feel comfortable and sexy and have fun with lingerie,” the pop star, fashion maven and beauty mogul told The Associated Press backstage after the unique show that had her crowd cheering. “I think tonight was just one of those experiences that I wanted people to feel that energy. I wanted them to feel all the different body types, all the different women in different stages of their womanhood.”

Rihanna’s “beasts” came tattooed. They included two pregnant women showing off their swelled bellies with pride. Another was a nymph in neon green. The famous model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid were there, the former in browns, Bella in a soft blue.

Goebel, 26, is from Auckland. In March 2018 she published her autobiography, Young Queen.

