NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Margot Henderson on Feeding the Art World
Margot Henderson on Feeding the Art World
View article source

Margot Henderson on Feeding the Art World

Margot Henderson sits down with Ocula Advisory to speak about the food she grew up with in Wellington, her days feeding the YBAs, and her friendship with London gallerist Sadie Coles.

“All [the YBAs] brought an incredible bout of energy and enthusiasm to everything. There was a great passion for food and life. I remember them all sitting around, Damien [Hirst], Sarah Lucas, all just cracking jokes the whole time,” Henderson says. “They’d draw all over the tablecloth, which you’d then fold up and put somewhere. God knows where all those tablecloths are now.”

“Sadie has been one of our biggest supporters. I wake up every day and thank God for the art world. I don’t know where I’d be without them. They have been so supportive over the years.”

Henderson’s Rochelle Canteen “is a go-to for YBA artist Sarah Lucas, White Cube’s Jay Jopling, and the rest.”

Original article by Annabel Downes, Ocula, September 21, 2023.

Photo by Steve Joyce.

Tags: Margot Henderson  Ocula  Rochelle Canteen  

Show Comments

More from Style
Designers to Watch from New Zealand Fashion Week

Fashion

Designers to Watch from New Zealand Fashion Week

“In 2023, after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, New Zealand Fashion Week has returned to Auckland with a fresh batch of veteran and up-and-coming designers who are set to…

Discovering the Joy of Seaweed with Jess Murphy
Emilia Wickstead Retelling Story of Femininity
Shanghai Apartment Perfect for Stylist Kate Jones
Celebs Fans of New Zealand-Made Beauty

Other Stories