Margot Henderson Has Hand in Somerset Pub Menu

Margot Henderson – the Wellington-born chef known for Rochelle Canteen – has taken her culinary vision outside London for the first time, opening a restaurant that gathers lots of good things from the fields and orchards all around at The Three Horseshoes in Somerset, Rick Jordan writes for a review of the pub-with-rooms published by Condé Nast Traveller.

“Henderson occupies a cherished place on London’s culinary timeline, helping launch The Eagle in Farringdon, the OG of gastropubs, before going onto The French House and meeting husband Fergus, who would go on to open St John in Clerkenwell while Margot went further east to launch Rochelle Canteen. So by opening the kitchen here she’s come full circle in a way, thanks to her friend Max Wigram, a former gallerist and antiques collector who bought The Three Horseshoes and invited Margot – a frequent visitor to Somerset – to oversee the kitchen,” Jordan writes.

“There’s always been something wonderfully rustic and straw-hatted about Henderson’s cooking, so her approach feels right at home here.”

Original article by Rick Jordan, Condé Nast Traveller, May 2023.

Photo by Ed Schofield.