Apricity’s Chantelle Nicholson Swears by Sussex

New Zealander Chantelle Nicholson, who heads up Green Michelin star-winning Apricity in London, shares her top foodie picks in Sussex with Condé Nast Traveller.

Mayfair might be one of London’s splashiest neighbourhoods, but Nicholson’s low-waste restaurant Apricity swerves expectations from the off, Sarah James writes for the publication. Rough-luxe aesthetics (pink plaster walls, strings of plants, upcycled furniture and pottery), an eco-conscious menu, and spot-on cooking won this spot a Green Star in the 2023 Michelin Awards, just a year after opening.

Chef and founder Nicholson keeps her menu as locally sourced as possible – all part of the regenerative and low-impact practices that won this spot its Michelin nod, James reports. Primarily, this means turning to Sussex’s rolling hills and coastal towns. “I’ve had a close connection with Sussex produce for several years,” she says. “We work closely with small, biodynamic farmers there for most of our fresh vegetables and fruit at Apricity. The micro-climate and chalky soils mixed with decades of know-how have created something special.”

Original article by Sarah James, Condé Nast Traveller, May 26, 2023.