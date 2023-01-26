London’s Prettiest Restaurant is Apricity

“There’s an instantly soothing, unexpected simplicity at [New Zealander] Chantelle Nicholson’s low-waste restaurant Apricity, Mayfair’s newest distinguished address a skip from Selfridges. Gentle and calm, its appeal is worthy of a description that extends beyond local and seasonal,” Condé Nast Traveller sustainability editor Juliet Kinsman writes in a review of the establishment.

“Nicholson won hearts as chef-proprietor of Tredwells in Covent Garden, and acclaim as a Green Michelin Star exemplar. An accessible yet advanced lesson in hyper-seasonal eating, this restaurant is a metanoia for those who associate refined dining with an altogether flashier experience,” Kinsman writes. “This scaled-down site appeals to a more intimate eco-luxe experience.

“The pace and mostly vegan-friendly creations had us happy as a cat curled up in a rhombus of sun streaming in through the window.”

Original article by Juliet Kinsman, Condé Nast Traveller, January 9, 2023.

Photo by Clerkenwell Boy.