Chef Margot Henderson Sets Up in Somerset

With The Three Horseshoes in Somerset, the chef-patron of Rochelle Canteen, New Zealand-born Margot Henderson, and former gallerist and investor Briton Max Wigram are launching the most hotly anticipated new boozer of the year, Ajesh Patalay writes for the Financial Times.

Biggest among the 17th century coaching inn’s attractions will be the food, which is being overseen by chef Henderson of London’s acclaimed Rochelle Canteen. “I love eating Margot’s food,” says Wigram of why he wanted the indomitable New Zealander onboard.

The changing menus are a work in progress. But it’s fun to hear Henderson mulling over the possibilities, Patalay writes. “I actually think boiled eggs would be nice. Potted meats. Toasted sandwiches,” she says of the bar snacks. “Kippers for lunch. Lots of beautiful beef. Vibrant watercress soup. Pork chops.”

Original article by Ajesh Patalay, Financial Times, February 2, 2023.

Photo by Emma Lewis.