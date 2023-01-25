Gibbs Farm Alive with Gravity-Defying Sculptures

“The Gibbs Farm sculpture park collection brings together some staggering outdoor sculptures in North Auckland,” Ocula magazine reports.

“The vast majority of sculptures commissioned for the park – works by Anish Kapoor, Andy Goldsworthy, and Neil Dawson (pictured) among other New Zealand and international artists – sit upon, and weave within, the park’s rolling hills that overlook the wide expanse of Kaipara harbour below.

“Nurturing a connection between nature and art, Gibbs Farm renders a unique opportunity for visitors to discover the spectacle of gravity defying sculpture in a beautiful landscape.”

Original article by Ocula, January 12, 2023.

Photo by Simon Fisher.