Artist Francis Upritchard Shows in Switzerland

New Zealand-born artist Francis Upritchard, 46, has had her first solo show in Switzerland at Biel’s Kunsthaus Pasquart, exhibiting over 100 works.

“Upritchard’s sculptures represent a striking amalgamation of fantasy and reality. Incorporating a wide variety of materials, such as rubber, bronze, stone and glass, this exhibition presents works that explore both material and aesthetic aspects of human and anthropomorphic forms,” contemporary art guide Ocula reports.

‘A Loose Hold’ was on from September through November 2022.

Upritchard was born in New Plymouth. She won New Zealand’s Walters Prize in 2006.

She lives and works in London and New Zealand.

Original article by Ocula, November 2022.

Photo by Angus Mill.