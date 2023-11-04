Glasgow’s Tom Jordan Looks Ahead to Scottish Side

After a breakthrough season with Glasgow Warriors, New Zealander Tom Jordan, 25, now has his sights set on international honours for his adopted country, Graham Bean writes for The Scotsman.

The Auckland-born stand-off will become Scottish-qualified through residency in November 2024 after five years in the country and, while his chief focus is on winning silverware with his club, the chance of playing Test rugby is an enticing one.

“I think as I’ve progressed more and more it’s something that I can definitely aim for now,” Jordan said.

Jordan cut his teeth in his homeland with Waikato, playing for their development team and under-19s while studying finance and accounting at university in Hamilton. He then spent time with the Chiefs development side before deciding to try his luck in Scotland.

Original article by Graham Bean, The Scotsman, October 26, 2023.