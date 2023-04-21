NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Arctic Ultra Fourth for Tim Hamlin
Arctic Ultra Fourth for Tim Hamlin
View article source

Arctic Ultra Fourth for Tim Hamlin

Originally from Gore, Melbourne-based Tim Hamlin completed the 6633 Arctic Ultra marathon in March, a self-supported race that sees athletes travel 617km through the Canadian Arctic in just nine days. It was Hamlin’s second attempt at the race, said to be the windiest, coldest and toughest in the world, Kiah Radcliffe reports for the Southland Times.

Hamlin placed fourth out of the athletes who finished on time. Just six athletes completed the 2023 race, from a starting field of 21, Radcliffe writes.

Group manager of entertainment services at NOVA Entertainment in Australia, Hamlin said he is not really an “athlete guy”, although there was a fair measure of self-deprecation in that statement.

Hamlin has run marathons, completed the long course Ironman, the Marathon Des Sables across the Sahara Desert and kayaked the Murray River in Australia.

“I just put my mind to it and do it,” he said.

But the Arctic Ultra was by far the most challenging event he had ever finished.

Original article by Kiah Radcliffe, Stuff, April 13, 2023,

Tags: Arctic Ultra marathon  Stuff  Tim Hamlin  

Show Comments

More from Sport
ABs Set for Drastic Overhaul under Scott Robertson

Rugby

ABs Set for Drastic Overhaul under Scott Robertson

“Sea change in the form of Scott Robertson’s eccentric new era will soon envelope the All Blacks. Just as the pre-World Cup timing of his national head coaching anointment shatters long-standing…

Tiger’s Caddie Steve Williams Looks Back on Tenure
Scott Robertson to Succeed Ian Foster
Endurance Racing Helps Will Hayward Beat Stress
Career Shift for Hamilton’s Physio Angela Cullen

Other Stories