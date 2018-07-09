Robert Whittaker Named Fighter of the Year

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion, New Zealand-born Robert Whittaker has been named International Fighter of the Year at the World MMA Awards in Las Vegas, United States.

The honour follows a 12-month period that saw Australia-based Whittaker rise from interim to undisputed middleweight champion, becoming the first Australian fighter to hold a UFC title.

“[I am] stoked to be winning the International Fighter of the Year award,” Whittaker said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Whittaker defeated Yoel Romero by unanimous decision at UFC 213 in July 2017 to be named interim middleweight champion, before being promoted to undisputed champion in December 2017 after Georges St-Pierre vacated the title.

He then defeated Romero by split decision at UFC 225 in a non-title bout after Romero failed to make weight.

Whittaker’s bout with Romero was recognised as a finalist in the Fight of the Year category, eventually won by Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 218.

Whittaker was also named as a finalist in the Fighter of Year category, an honour awarded to Max Holloway.

Original article by ESPN, July 5, 2018.