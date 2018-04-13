Jessica McCormack’s Mayfair Magic at Any Budget

The 19th-century Mayfair townhouse filled with contemporary art and antiques; the gobstopper-sized diamonds that populate her Instagram feed, the celebrity fan-base including the likes of Liv Tyler and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley … for most people, the house of jeweller New Zealander Jessica McCormack seems a fantasy-land to be admired from the pages or magazines, or added to the lottery-win wishlist. Affordable? Not so much.

But most people might be surprised. The designer has always created bespoke designs for all budgets, including diamond engagement rings starting at a modest 0.2 carats – with surprisingly humble prices to match.

“We’re known for our extravagant, couture designs,” says McCormack, referencing the six fantastical engagement rings she unveiled two years ago. “But we offer the same design and house style no matter what the budget.”

Her latest bridal collection celebrates her signature design touches in six unique styles which can all be handcrafted in the workshop underneath her showroom, with diamonds ranging in size anywhere from 0.2 to 20 carats.

All six designs can be personalised to suit each client. Like the antique style of the Daisy Halo? Ask the in-house diamantaire to source you an old-mine cut diamond for added authenticity. Prefer the fairy-tale feel of the Little Mermaid ring? Indulge your Disney fantasy further by embellishing the band with tiny sapphires, or swapping the central diamond for a mermaid’s-tail-green emerald.

With bespoke designs going from sketch to reality within that dreamy Carlos Place townhouse, every piece contains a bit of that unmistakable Jessica McCormack magic – whether you’re spending £5,000 or £500,000.

Original article by Sarah Royce-Greensill, The Telegraph, April 6, 2018.

Photo by Jasper “Yogi” Gough.