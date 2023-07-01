Jessica McCormack Celebrates 10 Years in Diamonds

Jessica McCormack’s eponymous label’s London boutique has just turned 10; a Victorian townhouse in Mayfair that’s just as much a creative endeavour as her jewels. Jessica-Belle Greer, a journalist for Melbourne city guide Broadsheet, sits down with the Christchurch-born collector and celebrity jeweller, who shares her eclectic inspirations and her casual (but never careless) approach to precious pieces.

Notable people who wear her “Day Diamonds” include Madonna, Zoë Kravitz and Rosie Huntington-Whitely as well as the Beckham brothers. Such a strong client list has grown through word of mouth. “That is so incredibly powerful. And that’s how my entire business came to be,” McCormack says.

In New Zealand, Jessica McCormack is sold exclusively at Simon James. The furniture designer is her brother-in-law, and his store is now the only place in the world, outside of Mayfair, where the pieces can be purchased in-person.

Original article by Jessica-Belle Greer, Broadsheet, June 19, 2023.