Artist Bella McGoldrick Inspired by Coffee

Working meticulously with coloured pencil, with each drawing taking up to 200 hours for an almost photo-like finish, New Zealand-born Bella McGoldrick’s travel paintings capture connection. Her new Black Water collection explores a global love of coffee, Jessica-Belle Greer writes for city guide, Broadsheet.

The photorealist painter travels frequently, drawing new inspiration for her work from each new destination. On a recent stint riding a motorbike round Indonesia, she learnt to love a strong cà phê, or Vietnamese coffee. In the resulting 16-piece collection, Black Water, caffeine hits become a point of connection across the globe – from a Vietnamese cold drip to a Salento espresso.

“Each piece of your art can take up to 200 hours to complete. How do you keep your mind sharp during this time?” Greer asks.

“There’s not much decision-making or thinking when making photorealistic art – I’m just doing as I’m told from what I see,” McGoldrick says.

Original article by Jessica-Belle Greer, Broadsheet, May 10, 2023.