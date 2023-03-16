NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Fashion  >  Jeweller Layla Kaisi Built Her Brand via Instagram
Jeweller Layla Kaisi Built Her Brand via Instagram
View article source

Jeweller Layla Kaisi Built Her Brand via Instagram

At 28, New Zealand-based Layla Kaisi, founder and creative director behind five-year old company Layla Kaisi Collection (LKC), has achieved a level of success many young entrepreneurs dream about, Lauren Mowery writes for Forbes.

With a focus on ethical stones, storytelling through custom design, and marketing through Instagram, Iraq-born Kaisi has quickly expanded her sales world from beyond her design studio in Auckland.

Layla Kaisi Collection bills itself as a “design house challenging all notions of fine jewellery, showcasing designs never thought possible, and telling customer stories through bespoke creations” she said during a recent Forbes interview.

“Instagram has been the biggest driving force for our brand, allowing clients worldwide to discover us in ways that traditional retail could never replicate.”

Original article by Lauren Mowery, Forbes, March 8, 2023.

Tags: Forbes  Instagram  jewellery  Layla Kaisi  

Show Comments

More from Style
New Zealand’s Café Culture Influences Japan

Taste

New Zealand’s Café Culture Influences Japan

While food is, of course, of primary importance to Tokyo café owners Kim and Teru Harase, of Iki Espresso and Iki Roastery & Eatery, recruiting and training the right people is…

Quarter Acre’s Toby Archibald’s Fave Dallas Spots
After Ardern Politics Will Never Look the Same
Inside Rukaiya Daud’s Cosy Seaside Apartment
Chef Margot Henderson Sets Up in Somerset

Other Stories