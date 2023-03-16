Jeweller Layla Kaisi Built Her Brand via Instagram

At 28, New Zealand-based Layla Kaisi, founder and creative director behind five-year old company Layla Kaisi Collection (LKC), has achieved a level of success many young entrepreneurs dream about, Lauren Mowery writes for Forbes.

With a focus on ethical stones, storytelling through custom design, and marketing through Instagram, Iraq-born Kaisi has quickly expanded her sales world from beyond her design studio in Auckland.

Layla Kaisi Collection bills itself as a “design house challenging all notions of fine jewellery, showcasing designs never thought possible, and telling customer stories through bespoke creations” she said during a recent Forbes interview.

“Instagram has been the biggest driving force for our brand, allowing clients worldwide to discover us in ways that traditional retail could never replicate.”

Original article by Lauren Mowery, Forbes, March 8, 2023.