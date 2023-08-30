NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  Politics and Economics  >  ACT Leader David Seymour Pledges a Shift
ACT Leader David Seymour Pledges a Shift

New Zealand is ready for “real change”, David Seymour the leader of the country’s Libertarian ACT party has said after polling suggested it could be a possible kingmaker in October’s elections. The Telegraph’s Roger Maynard spoke with Seymour after an opinion poll found increased support for ACT and the National Party.

Palmerston North-born Seymour, 40, who has spearheaded the ACT’s Libertarian agenda since becoming party leader in 2014, pledged to reunite a divided New Zealand and address the crime wave and cost of living crisis, Maynard writes.

Seymour said: “A strong ACT presence means real solutions to the cost of living that keeps rising, the crime that is out of control and an end to dividing New Zealand with co-government.”

Seymour has been under fire in recent weeks after suggesting that Guy Fawkes might help him deliver on his pledge to abolish the Ministry of Pacific Peoples as a way of reducing government spending.

Original article by Roger Maynard, The Telegraph, August 26, 2023.

