NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Eddie Muliaumaseali’i Finds His Voice in Melbourne
Eddie Muliaumaseali’i Finds His Voice in Melbourne
View article source

Eddie Muliaumaseali’i Finds His Voice in Melbourne

Melbourne’s CBD is home to seasoned opera singer Auckland-born, Samoan Eddie Muliaumaseali’i, whose new musical comedy Jack of Two Trades received critical acclaim last month.

Muliaumaseali’i has been singing in operas, musicals and plays and has travelled all over Australia and to Europe and the US for performances.

He settled down in the CBD over a year ago and has now built a special connection to this city.

He said he had found a whole new level of his voice in Melbourne.

“My coach Raymond Laurence completely opened up another level in my voice,” Muliaumaseali’i said.

“I just get so much satisfaction from discovering a new level in my voice. It’s all about getting to perfect my craft,” he said.

He studied at the Brisbane Conservatorium of Music, has been a member of the Austrian Tiroler Landestheater, has worked with Opera Australia’s OzOpera as well as the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Theatre Company and now frequently works with Melbourne Opera.

After Jack of Two Trades, Muliaumaseali’i has a very busy year ahead.

“I want to see where my level of singing will take me. I will carry on singing in opera, musicals and plays. I also want to be involved in educational workshops on theatres with young people.”

Original article by CBD News, November 7, 2017.

Tags: Auckland  CBD News  Eddie Muliaumaseali’i  Melbourne  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Lorde Takes Home Six Tuis at NZ Music Awards

Music

Lorde Takes Home Six Tuis at NZ Music Awards

New Zealand singer Lorde has “scooped the pool” at the New Zealand Music awards on Thursday. She won six ‘Tuis’ at the awards: Album of the Year, Single of the Year…

Is Making a Marvel Movie Good for Directors?
Anna Paquin Stars in Atwood Adaption Alias Grace
Simon Denny’s Art Approach to Business Creation
When Clarke Gayford’s Partner Became PM

Other Stories