Zoo Chief Karen Fifield Takes on Global Role

Wellington Zoo chief executive, Karen Fifield MNZM, has been confirmed as the president for the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (Waza) Council, making her the first New Zealander in history to hold this global position, the National Business Review reports.

Fifield’s term officially commences on 12 October and runs for two years.

“Wellington Zoo is a world leader in animal welfare, sustainability, and visitor experience as a progressive zoo and I am honoured to continue to represent us and our global profession on a global stage,” Fifield said.

She will be the first New Zealander and fourth woman to hold the presidential title in Waza’s 88-year history.

Original article by NBR, September 19, 2023.