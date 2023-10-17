NZEDGE  >  News  >  Innovation  >  Business  >  Zoo Chief Karen Fifield Takes on Global Role
Zoo Chief Karen Fifield Takes on Global Role
View article source

Zoo Chief Karen Fifield Takes on Global Role

Wellington Zoo chief executive, Karen Fifield MNZM, has been confirmed as the president for the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (Waza) Council, making her the first New Zealander in history to hold this global position, the National Business Review reports.

Fifield’s term officially commences on 12 October and runs for two years.

“Wellington Zoo is a world leader in animal welfare, sustainability, and visitor experience as a progressive zoo and I am honoured to continue to represent us and our global profession on a global stage,” Fifield said.

She will be the first New Zealander and fourth woman to hold the presidential title in Waza’s 88-year history.

Original article by NBR, September 19, 2023.

Tags: Karen Fifield  National Business Review (NBR)  orld Association of Zoos and Aquariums (Waza) Council  Wellington Zoo  

Show Comments

More from Innovation
Testing Low-Carbon Aircraft in Christchurch

Science/Tech

Testing Low-Carbon Aircraft in Christchurch

Christchurch Airport is positioning itself as a prime candidate for testing and establishing a base for hydrogen aircraft, with New Zealand leading the potential to test Airbus’s low-carbon vision for hydrogen-powered…

Call Time on Titanic Says Explorer Rob McCallum
Cogito’s Josh Feast Discusses Behaviour and AI
Frances Shoemack’s Abel a Less-Is-More Scent
Wayve CEO Alex Kendall Has Bill Gates’ Attention

Other Stories