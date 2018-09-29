NZ’s Best Live Music Venues

“Having just returned from a trip across the pond I can safely say New Zealand is like no other,” writes Jareth Leslie-Evans in an article in Australian based online music and youth culture magazine Happy Mag. Leslie-Evans lists “ten places worth stopping in for a Speights and some great live music in New Zealand.”

Whammy Bar – Auckland

“A mainstay for bands both international and domestic as well as a backbone for the Auckland music scene, Whammy Bar gets wild.”

The Wine Cellar – Auckland

The Wine Cellar on “Auckland’s infamous Karangahape Road” is half bar, half live venue and “offers everything from acoustic to noise rock.” “Self-described as a bar run by musicians for musicians and fans, the organisers provide full backline and have reasonably high production standards while retaining a very DIY ethos,” writes Leslie-Evans.

Powerstation – Auckland

“With a capacity of 1050, Powerstation has your bigger gigs covered,” according to Leslie-Evans. “With a 30-year history and somewhat of an iconic stature in Auckland, Powerstation has hosted the world’s best”.

Lowtide – Eden Terrace

Lowtide “is an arts label and creative performance space for Auckland’s brightest.” “It’s a platform, shelter and launch pad for those wanting to pursue a passion.”

Yot Club – Raglan

“Reminiscent of a younger Byron Bay, Raglan is a surf town through and through. Yot Club is the place to turn it on after a big day of coastal leisure,” writes Leslie-Evans.

Also included in the list are Lucky Bar + Kitchen in Whanganui, The Stomach in Palmerston North, Meow and Moon 1 in Wellington and The Crown Hotel in Dunedin.

To read more about all ten best live venues in New Zealand, please click here.

Article Source: Happy Mag, Jareth Leslie-Evans, September 24, 2018

Image Source: Facebook – The Whammy Bar