Microbiologist Tanu Gupta Wins Basil Jarvis Prize
Microbiologist Tanu Gupta Wins Basil Jarvis Prize

Palmerston North AgResearch senior scientist Tanushree Gupta has received the Basil Jarvis Prize at the Applied Microbiology Awards, which was presented to her in London, AgResearch communications specialist Gred Ford writes in a story published by Stuff.

The prize is awarded to a microbiologist at an early or mid-career stage who has made a “significant contribution to the field of food safety, food fermentations and food security”.

The award confirmed Gupta’s rising star status in the world of microbiology, and how her work has advanced the understanding of microbiologists across the world, Ford writes.

The recognition capped off a memorable year for Gupta, who said: “This is a true honour.”

She has exciting new avenues to explore looking at enzymes that can chew or degrade plastics and a collaboration using CRISPR technology to develop new methodologies to detect food pathogens and spoilage organisms in food.

Original article by Greg Ford, Stuff, February 19, 2023.

