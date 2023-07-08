Formula E Driver Nick Cassidy Wins Portland Leg

A field of 22 drivers quietly zipped 32 laps, measuring some 100km, in June’s Southwire Portland E-Prix. From 10th on the grid, Nick Cassidy, 28, a New Zealander driving for Envision Racing, held off pole sitter Briton Jake Dennis to win the inaugural event at Portland International Raceway, Nick Daschel reports for The Oregonian.

This was Formula E’s lone stop in the United States of its 16-race season series, Daschel writes.

Auckland-born Cassidy drove near the lead for the bulk of the race.

“I love racing here,” Cassidy said after his third win of Season 9, at the inaugural Southwire Portland E-Prix. “That race was fun.”

Cassidy took his first win in 2023 during race two in Berlin, then winning the following race in Monaco.

Original article by Nick Daschel, The Oregonian, June 25, 2023.