Formula E’s Evans and Cassidy Taking Top Spots

Formula E drivers and friends Mitch Evans, 28, and Nick Cassidy, 28, have spoken of their pride in flying the New Zealand flag high following their respective victories in the Berlin E-Prix double header in early May, Arab News reports. The very next week, the pair made podium finishes in Monaco.

In round seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Evans secured a one-two for Jaguar TCS Racing with teammate Sam Bird finishing second. The race saw 190 overtakes, 53 lead changes and eight different leaders – all breaking previous Formula E records.

A day later, New Zealand fans had more reasons to celebrate with Cassidy winning the second race in Germany. The Envision Racing star produced a stunning display, jumping from eighth position to the top step of the podium after a nail-biting wheel-to-wheel race.

Reflecting on the win and his friendship with Cassidy, Evans said: “New Zealand is a very small country so for us to secure victories in Berlin is quite incredible. Formula E is growing globally and also in New Zealand, and I believe these results will help raise the profile of the competition and attract more fans to the sport in New Zealand.”

Cassidy leads the Drivers Championship after his win in the Monaco E-Prix on 6 May, at which, Evans came in second. Cassidy’s victory also makes it four consecutive New Zealand wins in the series after Evans topped Cassidy in the first New Zealand one-two in Brazil, which was followed by the Berlin races.

