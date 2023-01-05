NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  The Beths Gifted Fans an Outstanding 2022 Album
The Beths Gifted Fans an Outstanding 2022 Album
View article source

The Beths Gifted Fans an Outstanding 2022 Album

In a round-up of the year’s most outstanding albums, the Boston Herald’s Jed Gottlieb includes Auckland indie band The Beths’ Expert in a Dying Field in his top five.

Other albums making the cut are Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Lizzo’s Special, Nikki Lane’s Denim and Diamonds, and Clouds, by Ballroom Thieves.

Gottlieb writes:

“The Beths’ Jump Rope Gazers made my list of fave 2020 albums. I can’t wait until 2024! The New Zealand heroes do power pop, pop punk, indie pop and indie rock better than anyone working today. They also do tender and wounded and defiant and silly and dynamic. Best band in rock ‘n’ roll.”

The Beths heads to Australia in January followed by a US tour in February and March.

Original article by Jed Gottlieb, Boston Herald, December 26, 2022.

Tags: Boston Herald  Expert in a Dying Field  The Beths  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Mansfield Left Other Modernists in the Dust

Writers

Mansfield Left Other Modernists in the Dust

“This year, we celebrated the annus mirabilis of literary modernism, whose greatest novel, Ulysses, and greatest poem, The Waste Land, both turned 100 … This year will see another modernist milestone. 9…

TikTok for Good Award Goes to Jazz Thornton
Jazz Pianist Mike Nock Relearns Seminal Album
Violinist Bryony Gibson-Cornish Appointed at RCM
New Zealand’s Indy Forging Own Pop Path

Other Stories